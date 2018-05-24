Bet9ja NNL: Crown FC compounds Stationery Stores woes

Barnabas Daniel’s two quick goals ensured Crown FC of Ogbomosho’s comfortable win over visiting Stationery Stores on Wednesday during the Bet9ja Nigeria National League Match Day 5.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the mid-week fixture played at the Soun of Ogbomosho Stadium recorded a quick brace from Daniel in the 35th and 40th minutes.

The Ajilete lads thus return from the away defeat to Nnewi Utd to record the comfortable win.

The Lagos State-based Flaming Flamingo, however, could not consolidate on their 2-1 home win over Delta Force of Ughelli.

Prior to Match Day 4 fixture, the coach Yomi Peters lads have yet to score a goal over three games played both home and away.

The opening match saw Stationery Stores play a pulsating 0-0 in a derby against Ikorodu United, after which they lost the first home game against high flying Remo Stars 0-2.

The former toast of Lagos fans also lost 0-2 away to Nnewi United in the Match Day 3, before they could grind out a 2-1 victory against the B2 strugglers Delta Force, who have yet to record a win too.

The Oladuni Oyekale-tutored Crown FC had a fair campaign in the 2017/2018 Bet9ja NNL with three wins, one draw and one loss.

The Media Officer of Crown FC, Olatunji Alabi, however described the victory over Stationery Stores as well-deserved.

Alabi said: “It is a well-deserved victory for us because the boys played well though they equally lost more glaring chances.’’