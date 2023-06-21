BET Awards 2023: Asake, Ayra Star, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems bag nominations

The highly anticipated BET Awards 2023 is just around the corner, promising an unforgettable night of star-studded performances, heartfelt speeches, and well-deserved accolades. Nigerian viewers will have the opportunity to witness this spectacular event as it airs exclusively on DStv, BET Ch. 129. Mark your calendars for Sunday, 25th June 2023, at 11:00 PM to catch the live broadcast of the 23rd BET Awards.

Celebrating the achievements of black talents in music, film, television, and sports, the BET Awards has become one of the most prestigious ceremonies in the entertainment industry. From showcasing ground-breaking musical collaborations to addressing important social issues, the event has become synonymous with creativity, innovation, and advocacy.

This year’s BET Awards will celebrate 50 years of hip hop throughout the live telecast with special guests, presenters and performances by hip hop legends Ja Rule, Soulja Boy, Tyga, Remy Ma, E-40, Fat Joe and many more. With its diverse line-up of nominees, electrifying performances, and powerful moments, this year’s edition promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for viewers.

In addition to the exceptional performances, the BET Awards will present prestigious awards in categories such as Best Male and Female Artiste, Best Group, Best New Artiste, and Album of the Year. This year, five Nigerians artistes, Wizkid, Tems, Burna Boy, Ayra Star and Asake bag nominations for awards in different categories, with Burna Boy leading the pack with an impressive four nominations.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event that celebrates diversity, talent, and the rich cultural heritage of black artistes worldwide. Tune in on DStv, BET Ch. 129, on Sunday, 25th June 2023, at 11:00 PM for the live broadcast of the BET Awards 2023.

For those who miss the live broadcast, DStv will provide a repeat airing of the awards on Monday, 26th June 2023, at 5:00 PM. This allows viewers another chance to catch the memorable moments and celebrate the achievements of their favourite artistes.

It’s a show you won’t want to miss! So, gather your friends and family, grab your popcorn, and prepare to be enthralled by a night of celebration, music, and excellence of black entertainment.

DStv continues to offer its customers exceptional content that promises an enjoyable viewing experience.