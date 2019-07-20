Onujugwa Obe, the best graduating junior airman in academics of Air Force Military School, Jos, has been awarded N500,000 and a scholarship to pursue his education at Baze university, Abuja.

The awards were given to him on Saturday in Jos during the 34th Passing out Parade and prize giving day of junior airmen, 2013 set.

The award was sponsored by late AVM Muktar Mohammed, while an additional cash prize of N20,000 was given to him by the 2019 AFM POP organising committee.

Speaking at the event, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, the Chief of the Air Staff, urged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the school in their different endeavours in life.

The Chief of Air Staff, who was represented by Air Vice Marshal Kingsley Lar, Chief of Administration, Headquarters, Nigeria Air Force, said they should positively impact in their various communities.

“We want you to be focused and resolute while keeping abreast the moral lessons and patriotism learned from this school for national integration,” he said.

Abubakar commended them for their mastery of military skills and maturity in discharging their duties, while expressing confidence that such attributes would make them successful in their chosen field in life.

Speaking to the press, Obe thanked the schools for the gifts, saying the management and staff contributed to his outstanding performance.

The News Agency of Nigeria eports that prizes were also awarded to best graduating Junior Aircraft Men in marksmanship, drill, regimental studies and best behaved.