Benue Assembly suspends four members for three months

The Benue State House of Assembly has suspended four members for three months for allegedly sabotaging its proceedings.

The Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh, announced the suspension following a unanimous decision of the House.

This was during its plenary session on Monday.

The suspended lawmakers are: Douglas Akya (Makurdi South/PDP), Anthony Agom (Okpokwu/PDP), Cephas Dyako (Konshisha/LP) and Solomon Gyila (Gwer-West/APC).

Moving the motion for the suspension, the Majority Leader, Terser Sater, said the suspended members were discovered “to be constituting themselves as clogs in the wheel of progress” of the House.

Sater said: “We are here for profitable business that would move Benue to the path of greatness, but these people keep sabotaging us so they have to be uprooted.

“This suspension will serve as a deterrent to anyone who wants to stand in the way of the progress of Benue.”

Peter Ipusu (Katsina-Ala/APC) seconded the motion, describing it as apt.

The House, therefore, unanimously agreed that the four members be suspended “for the progress of the house and Benue”.