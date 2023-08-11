Benue Assembly screens remaining nine commissioner nominees

Benue House of Assembly Friday screened the remaining nine of the 17 Commissioner nominees sent to the house by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The Alia sent the names on July 27.

However, the house screened eight oot of the nominees on Thursday and adjourned for continuation on Friday.

Those screened on Friday were Omale Omale, Aondowase kunde, Prof. Jonah Ogbaji, Martins Shaagee, Michael Oglagba.

Also screened were Ugwu Odoh, Awuna Orpin, kwaghgba Amande and Tiza Imojime.

NAN reports that the nominees, after answering questions put before them, were asked to take a bow and leave.

The Speaker of the house, Mr Hyacinth Dajoh, commended members for their patience while screening the nominees and adjourned sitting till Aug. 17 for their confirmation