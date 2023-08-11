Unemployment: Jonathan advocates closer collaboration between academia, industry

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has advocated for closer academia and industry partnerships to foster industrialisation, economic growth and enhance employability of university graduates in Africa.

Jonathan, according to a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, in Abuja Friday, was quoted, making the call in his message as the Chancellor of Cavendish University, Uganda (CUU), at the institution’s 12th graduation ceremony.

Jonathan said that such collaborations would help universities and industries to co-create educational programmes that align with the needs of today’s job market and help students to develop an entrepreneurial mindset.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, the demands of the job market are continually changing. Employers seek graduates who possess not only a solid academic foundation, but also the practical skills and industry-relevant experiences necessary to excel in their chosen fields.

“This is where the collaboration between academia and industry becomes paramount.

“Academia and industry partnerships foster a dynamic ecosystem that bridges the gap between theory and practice. By working hand-in-hand, universities and industries can co-create educational programmes that align with the needs of the job market.

“Through internships, cooperative education programmes, and collaborative research initiatives, students gain exposure to real-world challenges, develop a deeper understanding of industry dynamics and enhance their employability,” Jonathan said.

The former President added that partnerships between academia and industry provide a platform for industry professionals to share their expertise, mentor students and offer invaluable insights into the workings of the corporate world.

Jonathan said that by tapping into the vast reservoir of knowledge and experience, graduates were better equipped to adapt to the rapidly changing landscape and contribute meaningfully to their respective industries.

“Moreover, academia/industry partnerships also nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship among our graduates.

“They serve as incubators of innovation, fostering an environment that encourages students to think creatively, take reasonable risks, and develop an entrepreneurial mindset.

“By facilitating access to resources, mentorship and networking opportunities, these partnerships provide a solid foundation for budding entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into successful ventures,” he said.

Jonathan also stressed the need for the academia to actively engage with industry leaders, “stay abreast of emerging trends and adapt their curricula to equip students with the skills that are in high demand.

“Simultaneously, industries should actively participate in shaping educational programmes, provide internships and apprenticeships, and support research and development initiatives as a sure way to get a workforce that is productive,” he said.

Jonathan also charged the graduating students to leverage the knowledge, skills and competences they have acquired at the university to champion positive change in their various countries.

He advised the graduands to avoid shortcuts and sharp practices, reminding them that “opportunities do not always favour those who have only the needed skills and competences, but moreso those with integrity and character”.