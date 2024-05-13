UNILORIN gets 40 new professors

No fewer than 40 of the senior academic staff of the University of Ilorin(UNILORIN) have been promoted to the rank of professor.

This was made known in the university’s bulletin issued on Monday,

According to the bulletin, the elevation was approved by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN.

The publication revealed that the 40 distinguished scholars were found to have excelled in the realms of teaching, research and community service, thus promoted to the highest rank attainable in academia.

A breakdown of the beneficiaries of the promotion exercise disclosed that 11 of the new Professors are from the Faculty of Agriculture, two from the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, while the Faculty of Communication & Information Sciences also produced two new Professors.

The Bulletin further disclosed that the Faculty of Law produced one new Professor, and the Faculty of Life Sciences produced four new professors, among others.