NSCDC appoints new FCT Commandant

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has approved the redeployment of the service spokesperson, Olusola Odumosu, as the new Commandant for the FCT Command.

This is contained in a statement by the new NSCDC Director, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Babawale Afolabi Friday in Abuja.

Afolabi stated that the Corps’ Commandant General (CG) Ahmed Audi, had directed that Commandant Olusola is to resume office at most by August 15.

According to the CG, “the handing and taking over between the outgoing and incoming Commandants should be concluded by Tuesday, 15th August, 2023.”

Audi said that the deployment was in a bid to rejig, revamp, restructure and reposition the FCT Command of the Corps for more effective service delivery.

He said that the former head of the Command, Commandant Peter Maigari, will be proceeding for a strategic course at the National Security Institute for a year.

He further commended Odumosu for his absolute commitment and display of professionalism in the discharge of his duties.

The CG extolled the virtues of hard work, tenacity, dedication and loyalty exhibited by him while heading the PR office of the Corps.

According to him, Odumosu’s tenure as Director of Public Relations of the Corps witnessed a lot of innovations that strengthened the Corps’ image with a corresponding increase in the level of social acceptability nationwide.

The NSCDC Helmsman appraised Odumosu for conducting the first ever strategic communication workshop (STRACOMM 2022) for all Zonal Commanders, State Commandants and Public Relations Officers in all formations of the Corps.

He said the workshop paved the way for more strategic innovative service delivery and partnerships with both local and international media outlets.

Responding, the new FCT Commandant, thanked the CG for counting him worthy of providing leadership for the FCT Command.

Odumosu assured that he would remain steadfast, hardworking, resolute and committed to the ideals and vision of the CG in transforming, repositioning and driving the Corps to an enviable height.

He reiterated that with the support of the Corp’s leadership, he was ready to move the FCT Command forward by breaking new grounds through unwavering commitment to the accomplishment of NSCDC’s mandate in the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odumosu is a Fellow of the National Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the International Institute of Public Relations UK, amongst others.

The CG also announced the appointment of Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC) Afolabi as the new Director of Public Relations (DPR) of the Corps.

Audi charged the new spokesman to work hard like his predecessor and consolidate on the legacies set by him.

He advised him to raise the bar of performance and transformation of the Public Relations Unit of the Corps across all formations. NAN