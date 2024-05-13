Tinubu vows to end gender-based violence, inequalities in Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, has vowed to put all measures into place to ensure an end to all forms of gender-based violence and inequalities in the nation.

The President made the vow while speaking at the launch of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) #WeAreEqual Campaign at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While stressing the importance of education in empowering girls and promoting gender equality, Tinubu assured an increase in learning opportunities for girls in safe and conducive environments.

Tinubu also commended the initiative of the OAFLAD for the campaign launch, noting that it had been successfully launched in 15 other African countries.

He added that its launch focus in Nigeria titled “Education as a Powerful Tool for Change”, is critical for Africa’s development.

“We must continue to create opportunities for all our children to access quality education without leaving anyone behind, particularly the girl child.

“We must engender a society where everyone has the same opportunities, regardless of who they are, because doing that leads to a stronger and more peaceful society for all.

“I salute the commitment and dedication of the African First Ladies, as members of OAFLAD, to advance gender equality and narrow the gender gap in opportunities and appointments across the African continent,” he said.

The President also praised his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, for her efforts in championing education as a primary tool to advance gender equality.

He said, “I particularly congratulate my dear wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, who has chosen education as a primary tool to champion this campaign nationwide.”

President Tinubu stated further that, “The focus of the launch of this campaign in Nigeria, ‘Education as a Powerful Tool for Change’ is critical for Africa’s development, if we are to attain gender equity and ensure equal opportunities for all.

“We must work together to promote laws and policies that protect and promote women’s rights, invest in girls’ education and skills development, and create economic opportunities that are accessible to all.

“I reaffirm my commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian child is excluded from quality education that prepares women and girls to lead and bring positive changes to our communities.

“Let us carry forward this campaign, which promises to gift an educated girl-child the potential to bring the necessary change and transform African communities for the better.”