Pro-Fubara Rivers Assembly screens, confirms Dagogo, as commissioner-designate

The Rivers State House of Assembly supporting the governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has screened and confirmed Dagogo Israel Iboroma, as Commissioner-designate.
Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was screened on Monday by the house led by the Speaker Rt. Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo.
The assembly screened and confirmed the Commissioner-nominee at the hallowed Chambers inside State Government House, Port Harcourt.
There are insinuations that Iboroma would to sworn into office by Governor Fubara later on Monday, as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, to take over from Professor Zaeccheus Adangor.