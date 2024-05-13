Pro-Fubara Rivers Assembly screens, confirms Dagogo, as commissioner-designate

The Rivers State House of Assembly supporting the governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has screened and confirmed Dagogo Israel Iboroma, as Commissioner-designate.

Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was screened on Monday by the house led by the Speaker Rt. Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo.

The assembly screened and confirmed the Commissioner-nominee at the hallowed Chambers inside State Government House, Port Harcourt.

There are insinuations that Iboroma would to sworn into office by Governor Fubara later on Monday, as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, to take over from Professor Zaeccheus Adangor.