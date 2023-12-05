Benue Assembly confirms 21 LG Caretaker Committee Chairmen, steps down two

The Benue State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 21 Local Government Area Caretaker Committee Chairmen in Makurdi on Monday.

However, the House of Assembly left out two nominees from the 23 submitted to it by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh (APC-Gboko West), had earlier read a correspondence from Alia requesting the House to screen and confirm 23 persons as caretaker committee chairmen.

After reading the letter, Dajoh appealed to the House to grant Governor Alia’s request, saying those selected for the job were tested and found capable of piloting the affairs of the local government councils.

Moving the motion for the confirmation of the council caretaker chairmen earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, Terser Sater (APC-Ushongo), announced that two of the candidates would not be confirmed.

Sater explained that stakeholders from Ado and Agatu LGAs had asked the House to step down the confirmation of their chairmen.

Seconding the motion for the confirmation of the 21 council caretaker chairmen, Peter Ipusu (APC-Katsina-Ala) said the persons selected were experienced and would contribute to the development of Benue State.