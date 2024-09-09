BBNaija Season 9: All housemates survive Week 6

There was no eviction in the Week 6 Season 9 of television reality show, Big Brother Naija.

This followed the major announcement by Big Brother to the housemates on Sunday, a day he tagged: “No Eviction Day.”

The house roared in jubilation following the announcement.

The 16 housemates remaining in the house, who had earlier gone through the weekly ritual of packing their bags, jubilated after the announcement,

The remaining 16 housemates, who have now been unpaired by Biggie, are Ozee, Ocee, Wanni, Handi, Ben, Topher, Sooj, Tjay, Anita, Nelly, Victoria, Shaun, Kellyrae, Kassia, Chizoba and Onyeka.

The housemates, who will be competing individually now for the N100 million cash prize and an SUV, among others, have until October 6, 2024 to know the eventual winner.

