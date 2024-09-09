Benue seals Ortom’s company, offers reason

The Benue State Government has sealed Oracle Business Limited and its subsidiaries for alleged tax evasion to the tune of N130 million in the last five years.

The company, sealed by the Benue State Board of Internal Revenue Service, is owned by a former governor of the state, Samuel Ortom.

The acting Executive Chairman of the Benue State Board of Internal Revenue Service, Sunday Odagba, said the exercise was to recover tax income from all corporate entities owing the state government.

Odagba denied the allegation of political persecution raised by the management of Oracles Business Limited.

The company had alleged that the said tax liability was a ploy to shut the company as the money was reviewed to N38 million, which it paid.

The company also said its business premises were shut because of its ownership by Ortom.

But Odagba faulted this position, saying that Oracle Business Limited has not paid taxes in five years, amounting to over N130 million, and failed to meet them for reconciliation after many invitations.

