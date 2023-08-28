BBNaija All Stars: Nigeria angry with me, Seyi tells Venita

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed that the country is angry with him.

Seyi spoke against the backdrop of the reactions that have trailed his comments on training his son to sleep with ladies.

Speaking on Sunday with a fellow housemate, Venita, Awolowo, simply addressed as Seyi, said Nigeria is deeply disappointed in him following the remarks he made about women, adding that he is one of the six people holding the ongoing show, tagged: “BBNaija All Stars,” together and possibly the number one.

He said: “The country is angry with me.

“I can’t even imagine the damage control that my team will be going through now.

“So I am technically one of the six people holding the show.”