Bayern host Arsenal, Liverpool seek Europa League redemption live on GOtv

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday in search of a UEFA Champions League semi final ticket, for the third time in the club’s history.

The German side are expected to ride on home advantage and knockout stage experience to see off the Gunners.

The Gunners are appearing in the quarter finals of the competition for the first time in 14 years.

Tune in to SuperSport Premier League (GOtv channel 66) at 8pm to watch the action unfold live.

In his press conference on Tuesday, Bayern Munich Manager, Thomas Tuchel, said his team has experience on their side, which was evident in their game management during the entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium last week.

The former Chelsea manager also announced that his side will be missing the services of two key players on Wednesday.

Tuchel said: “I think we have the slight advantage of experience in our team.

“We have players who have won it, we have players who have played decisive matches in this competition.

“But to make it an advantage, we still have to bring out our very best.

“Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman won’t be available tomorrow.”

Arsenal’s perennial nemesis, Harry Kane, has also promised to unleash his best performance on Arsenal.

Kane said: “If we make the step tomorrow, we’ll only be a couple of games away from Wembley.

“I want to show my best performance tomorrow.”

The Gunners will aim to draw inspiration from their 0-2 victory at the Allianz Arena back in 2013, when their current manager was the captain of the side.

Arsenal defeated Bayern in the second leg of their round of 16 clash that year, but lost out on the botched away goal rule, having lost the first leg 1-3 at home.

A crunch Europa League quarter final match on Thursday will see Liverpool out for redemption, when they take on Atalanta in Bergamo, Italy.

Jurgen Klopp’s men suffered a surprising 0-3 defeat at Anfield in the first leg last Thursday.

The match will be live on GOtv SuperSport Premier League (GOtv channel 66) at 8pm.

The Reds will have to win by at least a three-goal margin to stand any chance of progression.

The Europa League remains the only trophy Klopp hasn’t delivered at Anfield during his nine seasons at the club.

In the other quarter final fixtures, Roma will host AC Millan; West Ham will welcome Victor Boniface’ Leverkusen to the London Stadium, while Olympic Marseile will host Benfica.

All the matches will be live on GOtv.

