BayelsaDecides2023: Gov. Diri votes, hails smooth exercise 

Voting in the ongoing Bayelsa governorship poll commenced early across polling units in Kolokuma/Opkuma Local Government Area.

Governor Douye Diri cast his vote as early as 9:00a.m.

Speaking after voting at his Kalamaowei Ward 6 polling unit, Diri said the process was smooth and seamless.

He applauded the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) for the remarkable improvement in the electoral process.

Diri stated: “I think this is an improvement to all elections I have participated in.

“If it continues like this, I want to believe that INEC has improved not only its processes but also the training of manpower that handles the processes.

“I am very satisfied with the process and I do believe it will be like this across the state; BVAS should be used in all the places the election is holding.

“But we have concerns about Nembe-Basambri where our members were prevented from entering their community.

“And we received reports of the abduction of an INEC official and a boat mishap incident and efforts by INEC to overcome the incidents”.