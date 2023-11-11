Voting in the ongoing Bayelsa governorship poll commenced early across polling units in Kolokuma/Opkuma Local Government Area.
Governor Douye Diri cast his vote as early as 9:00a.m.
Speaking after voting at his Kalamaowei Ward 6 polling unit, Diri said the process was smooth and seamless.
He applauded the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) for the remarkable improvement in the electoral process.
Diri stated: “I think this is an improvement to all elections I have participated in.
“If it continues like this, I want to believe that INEC has improved not only its processes but also the training of manpower that handles the processes.
“I am very satisfied with the process and I do believe it will be like this across the state; BVAS should be used in all the places the election is holding.
Also Read:
- BayelsaDecides2023: Gov. Diri votes, hails smooth exercise
- #KogiDecides2023: Gov. Bello, Ododo applaud INEC, security personnel
- Still on the Wike-Fubara feud, by Abiodun Komolafe
- #ImoDecides2023: LP, APC, trade blames on materials hijack, diversion
- #KogiDecides2023: Alleged ballot box snatcher gunned down
“But we have concerns about Nembe-Basambri where our members were prevented from entering their community.
“And we received reports of the abduction of an INEC official and a boat mishap incident and efforts by INEC to overcome the incidents”.