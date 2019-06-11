The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new players are: a former Rivers Angels attackers, Sule Rafiat, ex-Ibom Angels defender, Mabokande Fehintola, goalkeeper Okeke Onyinyechukwu, who was playing for Edo Queens before the new signing.

Others are former Osun Babes attackers, Anjor Mary Magdalene, midfielder, Celine Ottah, Defender Ibe Onyinyechi and midfielder Mbadi Amanda.

Ebiki Timitimi, Chairman of the Club, who spoke during the unveiling of the new players and official Jersey on Tuesday in Yenagoa, said the new players were to strategise in order to retain the title won in 2017/2018 season.

He said: “The new players are meant to beef up the team ahead of their quest to retain the Nigerian women premier league title.

“The idea of signing new players before the beginning of the season is to enhance the preparation of the team and bring in the best to fill the departments that the club may have had deficiency in the previous season.

“We have started our preparation to retain our title, that is why we are bringing in the best players in the league to Bayelsa Queens.

“Most of these players have had international exposure, and its our hope that they will work to lift both the Aiteo and premier league titles this season.

“We are building a vibrant team that will dominate the Nigerian women league for many years, and hopefully, they will strength our club and make it the pride of women football in the country.”