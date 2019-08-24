Bayelsa Queens have emerged winners of the 2019 Nigeria Women Premier League Champions Shield played on Saturday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The team defeated Rivers Angels 2-0 at the end of the regulation time to secure the victory for the first time.

Bayelsa Queens had its first goal through Igwe Uzoamaka in the 43rd minute of the game from a free-kick, while Lucky Odiri made it two in the 75th minute.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bayelsa Queens won the 2018 League, while Rivers Angel clinched the AITEO Cup Champions trophy, which qualified both teams for the NWPL Champions’ Shield.

Bayelsa Queens won the Nigeria Women Premier League in 2018 after winning it back to back in 2006 and 2007, while Rivers Angels won their eighth AITEO Cup title, beating Ibom Angels.

NAN recalls that Rivers Angels had in 2018 won the Champions’ Shield title in Lagos.