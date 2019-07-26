The Commissioner of Police in the state, Uche Anozia, gave the advice on Friday, at a meeting with the Inter-Party Advisory Council in Yenagoa.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed August 10 and November 16 for the council and governorship elections respectively.

According to Anozia, when laws are obeyed, there will be peace, calm and tranquility in the society.

The commissioner warned that the command would not hesitate to prosecute perpetrators of such crimes during and after the elections.

He said: “Youths in Bayelsa state prefer engaging in crimes than engaging in profitable ventures; so, there is always a tendency on the part of politicians to pick up these youths at elections with a view to protecting their interest outside law during election.

“I want to let you know that we are not going to tolerate any unlawful acts during this election, because the law will take its course.

“Do not engage in anything outside the law while participating in the election; avoid electoral violence because I will not want to record any and most importantly, abide by the rules.

“The police are not going to tolerate any disorder and any person found causing trouble will be dealt with.

“If you engage any youth, such must act within the rules guiding the exercise and feel free to report any incident that is against the law to the police.

“We know that campaign has started and it is expected to end August according to the INEC timetable; I, therefore, urge you to play by the rules of the game; we all know what the law says, so, conduct yourselves.”

bubeleye Ikoko, Deputy IPAC Chairman in Bayelsa, decried the incident of electoral violence during elections.

Ikoko pledged to work with the police and other security agencies to achieve free, fair and acceptable elections.