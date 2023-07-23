Bauchi Commissioner of Police speaks on synergy to strengthen security 

828 828

Bauchi Police Command has affirmed that a well coordinated synergy among security agencies will strengthen the security system in the State.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Auwal Muhammad made the reaffirmation, in a press statement signed Sunday in Bauchi, the capital city by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakil.

The CP said familiarisation visit symbolised the spirit of synergy, aimed at uplifting the security disposition of the state to a higher level.

The statement reads in part: “The Commissioner of police and his team visited the Brigade Commander, Nigerian Army 33 Artillery Brigade, Brig.-Gen. E. Egbe, the Commander of Nigerian Army Armour Corps (NAAC), Maj.-Gen. Sani Ahmed”.

He also visited the State’s Director, Department of Security Service (DSS), Hussaini Bokani, Comptroller, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), CCS Ali Bajoga and Customs Area Comptroller, Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

“The visit is part of the traditions of a newly posted commissioner of police in the state to visit heads of security agencies domiciled in the state, to foster synergy and collaboration” the Police Spokesperson stated..

It said CP Muhammad re-emphasised the need to rebuild synergy/cooperation between men and officers of the police and other security organisations to achieve the same goal.

He added that the Police boss appealed for cooperation and commitment to their constitutional responsibilities of keeping the peace and strengthening security in the state.

He restated that all security organisations were interdependent and also interrelated in their commitment to the attainment of sustainable security of lives and property of citizens in the state and beyond.

Also Read:

He also stressed that a perfect synergy between the Police and other security organisations in Bauchi is critical and therefore, it should always be strengthened and maintained.

The statement said the security agencies responded positively with promises to sustain robust collaboration with the police and other law enforcement agencies, to end crimes and criminalities in the state and beyond.