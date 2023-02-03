Bank speaks as customers fight inside banking hall + Video

The management of Fidelity Bank Plc has assured customers of cash payment across all its branches nationwide.

The management spoke following a trending video in which two customers were fighting inside a banking hall.

They were said to be fighting inside the banking hall in a case associated with the difficulties in getting the redesigned Naira notes released by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Head of Corporate Communications of Fidelity Bank, Dr. Meksley Nwagboh, said in the statement issued on Thursday: “Our customers can rest assured that we are working to meet their banking needs.

“All our branches nationwide are open to customers to pay in their old notes and withdraw the new notes in accordance with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy on Naira redesign.”

Nwagboh, therefore, enjoined customers of the bank to visit the nearest branch to carry out their banking transactions.