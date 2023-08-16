Bandits disguised in hijab kidnap Zamfara gold merchant

Four armed bandits who disguised themselves in Hijab, the veil for Muslim women, have abducted a businessman, popularly known as Haji Isiya, in Zamfara State.

PRNigeria gathered the incident occurred between 9:30pm and 10pm on Monday at Hayi in Maru Local Government Area.

A credible source who disclosed how the abduction of the Zamfara State businessman happened, said the terrorists stormed Maru area in a convoy of about three motorcycles.

The source said: After invading Haji Isiya’s residence, they thereafter abducted him before any intervention could come from the security personnel.

ALSO READ:

“The armed bandits, who were dressed in Hijab, left immediately with Isiya, and were reported to have been seen at Karakkai axis.

“Only God knows where they eventually took him to.

“But security agencies have already launched an investigation into the incident.

“They will surely facilitate his rescue.”

PRNigeria reports that recently the Divisional Police Officer of Maru Division, Kazeem Raheem, was killed in the same town when he attempted to repel an attack by bandits.

Raheem, who was killed in a gunfight alongside a Police Sergeant and a vigilante, had mobilised his men to foil an attempt by the criminals to kidnap a businessman in the area.

PRNigeria.