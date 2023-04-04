Bandits abduct 10 students in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government says it has received preliminary reports from security agencies on the kidnapping of about 10 students in Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said that according to preliminary reports, about 10 students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped on Monday.

“The exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained but detailed reports being awaited will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

“The government will issue a public statement accordingly, when these reports are received,” he said.