Banditry: FG invites Sheikh Gumi for questioning

The Federal Government has invited for questioning a Kaduna State-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over his comments on the activities of bandits in the country.
The Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known to the media in Abuja on Monday.
Idris, who spoke with State House Correspondents in the Federal Capital Territory, said Gumi was not above the law.
He said the Federal Government has deemed it necessary to invite him for questioning.