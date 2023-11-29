Banditry: COAS announces deployment of special troops to Benue

The Nigeria Army said it will deploy its Special Forces to tackle banditry and other security challenges in three local government areas of Benue State.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, disclosed this on Wednesday.

COAS made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Hyacinth Alia at the Government House, Makurdi, the capital city.

Lagbaja said the special forces would be deployed to Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala to restore peace in the local government areas.

He said he had discussed with the Commander, 4 Special Forces in Doma, Nasarawa State, and agreed to take steps to address the security challenges in Benue.

Lagbaja said: “By next week, we will deploy Special Forces to ensure that peace returns to Zaki Biam in Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala LGAs.

“The troops will work in conjunction with the existing military operations already in the area.

“We will also ensure that all the IDPs currently occupying public and schools return to their homes so that students can continue with their learning.

“We are readily available to assist the state if such a request is within our mandate.

“The troops will work to ensure that all law-abiding citizens enjoy their freedom and go about their normal lives”.

The Army Chief appreciated the Benue Government for its support to the Military.

Lagbaja said he was on tour of the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, Makurdi and 4 Special Forces in Doma, to physically assess the living conditions of troops and their families.

Earlier, Governor Alia commended Lagbaja for listening to their cries and taking further steps to ensure all displaced persons return to their homes.

Also Read:

Alia said the result of the ongoing research in the state by Senior Course 46 students of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, should be implemented to ensure peace and stability in the state.

The Governor pledged continuous partnership and support to the military and other security agencies to restore peace to the state.