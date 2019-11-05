All is now set for the much talked about Osun Economic and Investment Summit.

It will hold from November 19 to 21, 2019.

In a release signed by Dr. Charles Diji Akinola, the Chairman, Summit Planning Committee and Chief of Staff to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the summit is aimed at driving home the state’s Development Agenda to sustainably reposition the economy of the state and deliver prosperity to the people.

Already, world-class and top-notch speakers, development partners, investors, panelists and moderators have confirmed their attendance of the summit, where over 1,000 participants across the world are expected to attend.

Prominent among them are: Manisha Dookhony, MD, Rwenzori Consulting & Senior Advisor to the Government of Madagascar on Investment and Economic Development Strategy; Wale Babalakin, Chairman, Bi-Courtney Group of Companies; Volker Triechel, Principal Economist, International Finance Corporation; Chiedu Ugbo, CEO, Niger Delta Power Holding; Wanle Akinboboye, MD/CEO La Campaigne Tropicana; Theo Onadeko, VP & Senior Investment Manager (Agribusiness) ARM; and U.G. Mohammed, MD/CEO, Transmission Company of Nigeria.

The three-day summit, which will hold at Aurora Event Centre, Osogbo, will, among others, present the economic government roadmap and showcase investment opportunities within the State to both Nigerian and international investors.

It is a multi-stage, multi-stakeholder summit that will dissect and recommend strategies which will drive meaningful youth employment, enhance food security and agricultural development, activate mining prospects and boost tourism potential of the State and, more importantly, showcase Osun State as a strategic location for industrialization.

The summit, which will comprise mainly plenary sessions, will focus on key potential growth sectors, which include: Agriculture, Mining, ICT and Innovation, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Youth and Jobs (Light Manufacturing), Infrastructure Development, Industry and Commerce, Environment (Waste to Wealth), Health and Technical & Vocational Education.

As part of activities to kick off the Summit, Governor Oyetola will on November 7 be at the Nigerian Stock Exchange.