Aviation unions set to embark on two-day warning strike

Aviation workers’ unions are set to embark on two-day strike from Monday over alleged failure to implement the conditions of service agreement between the union and some aviation agencies.

This is contained in a statement issued and signed by officials of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals.

Others are: the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services.

The unions noted an indefinite strike would ensue after the two-day warning strike if their demands aren’t met.

”Our unions issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Honourable Minister of Aviation and specific aviation parastatals on February 7, over non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet ), refusal of the Income & Wages Commission and Office of the Head of Service of the Federation to release the reviewed Condition of Service of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

“Also planned demolition exercise of aviation’s agency buildings in Lagos by the Minister of Aviation for an airport city project has been strong resisted by our union but the ministry remains adamant so we are commencing the warning strike,” the union said.

The aviation union urged its members to comply with the the directive adding that its state councils, branches and executives to enforce the directive without compromise.