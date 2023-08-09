August meeting: Take your child protection mantra beyond mere words, Ebonyi First Lady challenges mothers.

The Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Uzoamaka Nwifuru has urged women to unite in practice rather than mere words in fighting for, and protecting the rights of vulnerable children in society.

Nwifuru gave the admonition Tuesday at the Ngele Oruta Township stadium, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

She spoke during the official flag-off of the 2023 Ebonyi Women August meeting.

He maintained that child protection and concern propagated by mothers should go beyond mere words to ensure the safety and well-being of every child, irrespective of family, origin or ethnicity.

He urged the women to come together regardless of their differences, and unite in the course of protecting the innocent and vulnerable ones in the society.

The Ebonyi First Lady further called on women to desist from giving their children out as domestic servants, stressing that such action predisposes the children to trafficking and other forms of abuse .

While emphasizing that her office will never relent in issues affecting the children, she said the state government has introduced children education Friendly policies that mothers ought to leverage on in bringing up their children.

Nwifuru said: “.As the First Lady of Ebonyi State, it has been my message to all mothers to train their children themselves and not send them outside the state for others to train.

“This leads to different forms of child abuse and human trafficking.

“Ebonyi children need to be safe from such harm, hence we need to protect them and train them ourselves.

“As a state, we will create an environment where no child is left behind.

” We will invest in education, healthcare, and social support system that empower mothers and families to provide a nurturing and safe environment for their children to thrive.”

Speaking on the year’s theme: “Mother, where is your child?”, the Governor’s wife said it evokes a profound sense of concern and responsibility that goes beyond mere words; a challenge to reflect on the roles of women as mothers.

“The theme is a call to action; a call to be vigilant and proactive in safeguarding the welfare of our children.

“It is a plea for us to come together, regardless of our differences, and unite in the course of protecting the innocent and vulnerable ones among us.

“Mothers are the first teachers, caregivers, and protectors of their children, but let us not forget that we are all responsible for the well-being of our children.

“Every adult, every community, every institution, each of us have a part to play in ensuring the safety and happiness of the children around us” she emphasized.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Felicia Nwamkpuma, in her address, expressed hope that the meeting would offer women of the State the viable platform to deliberate on the best approach in achieving their individual and collective roles in the State, thereby creating a well-structured family setting that would drive the process towards State and national rebirth.

While commending the Governor’s wife for her passion on issues concerning women and children, the Commissioner maintained that the first Lady’s efforts were paying off in helping mothers rebuild their families and collectively enhance social and moral upbringing of their children and the society at large.

Nwamkpuma added: “I am grateful that through the efforts of our dear mother and Her Excellency, this programme has birthed a new imprint that seek to recapture and redevelop the Ebonyi family values and morals that are the “sine qua non” for a future and prosperous Ebonyi State.

“I am confident that today will instil an aggregated passion in us as mothers to be responsive to our children and families.

“It is worthy of note that the “PEOPLE’S CHARTER OF NEEDS” which is the driving mechanism of the administration of Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has the utmost mandate for the realization of the aforementioned needs.”

Other stakeholders who spoke at the event, including the State Coordinator, Gender-Based Violence Taskforce, Barr. Faithvin Nwanchor, pledged to leverage on the passion of the Governor’s wife to further strengthen their structures towards protecting the children and other vulnerable groups in the State.

The event featured distribution of entrepreneurial equipment such as sewing machines, grinding machines, electric generators, among others to women.