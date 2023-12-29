Attacks: IG storms Plateau, orders relocation of AIG, deploys tactical teams

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, and other members of the Force Management Team have arrived in Jos, the Plateau State capital, to address the recent attacks in the state that left over 195 persons dead.

The attacks were carried out on December 24 and 25 in Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas.

On the arrival of the Force Management Team, Egbetokun held discussions with Governor Celeb Manasseh Muftwang alongside key stakeholders in the region.

The IGP ordered the immediate deployment of a specialised team comprising operatives from the Police Mobile Force, Counterterrorism Unit, Special Forces, Intelligence Response Team, Force Criminal Investigation Department and Special Tactical Squad.

Their primary assignment is to meticulously comb the affected areas, identify the culprits, and ensure swift justice is served to restore enduring peace.

Egbetokun also visited Bokkos to assess the situation firsthand and interact with the local community affected by the attack.

To bolster the Force’s response and effectiveness in Plateau State, the IGP has ordered the temporary relocation of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 4, AIG Ebong Eyibio Ebong, to the state.

This temporary relocation is aimed at coordinating the operations, which commence immediately.

Additionally, extra operational assets have been deployed to the state to facilitate a comprehensive and swift investigation.

Egbetokun also expressed readiness to collaborate with the military in a joint effort to decimate the activities of the armed militia responsible for these attacks as directed by President Bola Tinubu.

He urged the people of Plateau State not to add any ethnic coloration to the incident, emphasising that it was the handiwork of armed criminals, as the entire nation has condemned the attacks in unison.

The Nigeria Police Force reassured the citizens of Plateau State and the nation at large of its unrelenting commitment to diligently pursue justice and ensure the safety and security of all residents, with Egbetokun extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims affected by this tragic incident.