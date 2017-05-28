ATP rankings: Nadal moves up, Djokovic slips

LATEST NEWS:
Bowale Odutola

Rafael-Nadal.jpeg
The ranking was released on Monday

French Open champion Rafael Nadal moved up two spots to No 2 in the ATP rankings on Monday, his highest placing since October 2014.
Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, slid from No 2 to No 4 in the new rankings, his lowest status in 7 1/2 years. He lost in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, where he won the title a year ago to complete a career Grand Slam. That was also his fourth consecutive major championship, but he failed to defend any of those titles.
Andy Murray retained his No 1 ranking after a semifinal exit in Paris, while Stan Wawrinka stayed at No 3 after losing to Nadal 6-2 6-3 6-1 in the French final.
Roger Federer is still No 5 after missing the French Open for the second year in a row.
Nadal’s victory in Paris gave him a record 10th trophy at the clay-court tournament and ended his three-year drought without a Grand Slam title. He now has 15 major titles, breaking a tie with Pete Sampras for second place among men on the all-time list behind Federer’s 18.
“I am playing well. I am in a good position. I just won the most important event of the year for me, so that’s the only thing that matters today, no?” he said. “Winning these kind of titles, then you have chances to become any number (in) the ranking.”
ATP RANKING
Andy Murray
Rafael Nadal
Stan Wawrinka
Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
Milos Raonic
Marin Cilic
Dominic Thiem
Kei Nishikori
Alexander Zverev


