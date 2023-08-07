Atiku sets Twitter abuzz with comment on Arsenal

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday set Twitter abuzz with his comment on Arsenal FC of London.

The comment by the former Vice President came minutes after the Gunners emerged winners of the Community Shield.

Arsenal defeated co-English Premier League club side, Manchester City, by penalties in what serves as the opener for the EPL yearly.

ALSO READ:

Abubakar, with a photograph of the victory by Arsenal attached, tweeted: “Arsenal seems quite ready to hit the ground running this season.

“Persistence pays.

“Congratulations.”

As at press time on Sunday night, the tweet by Abubakar had garnered over 190,000 views, with 1,245 Retweets, 106 Quotes, 9,782 Likes and 14 Bookmarks.