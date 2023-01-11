Atiku reveals details of meeting with UK officials + Photo

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed details of his meeting on Tuesday with top officials of the British Government.

Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria, made the revelation in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He tweeted: “I just concluded successful meetings with The Right Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP—Minister for Development and Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), amongst other key senior UK government officials.

“It was an auspicious occasion to share my vision for Nigeria encapsulated in the Unity SEED with them. It is a vision United by Security, Economy, Education and Devolution (of Powers).

“I solicited their partnership and I am encouraged by the UK government’s strong interest in helping Nigeria RECOVER every facet of its life.”

The Director of Public Affairs of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, also revealed more of the meeting Abubakar had with the UK Government Officials to Channels Television.

Melaye told Channels TV: “We met with about seven departmental heads and directors of government agencies in the UK and it was a robust meeting and we had very robust discussions on the economy, defence, and security.

“We also had a lot of talk on immigration issues. It was a very great meeting. It was a very interesting, intriguing discussion with the British government today.”

Melaye insisted that the PDP candidate has been busy engaging Nigerians, especially those who have the capacity to vote.

“Not that he’s not interacting globally. He’s visited presidents across the globe, more than any other presidential candidate,” he said, adding: “In the last two months, Atiku Abubakar has visited about seven African presidents, especially in the ECOWAS region, to interact with them and to discuss the issue of insecurity across the region and how to tackle it.”