The 21 members of the Olubadan-in-Council controversially elevated to the position of beaded king by former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State have at last prostrated for the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The development came on Monday as the monarch marked his 91st birthday.

Oba Adetuni was hosting the Chief Yemi Soladoye-led Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes when the monarchs, led by the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, arrived.

Balogun led other high chiefs, including Baales in Ibadan, to the palace at about 1:15pm on Monday after two years of staying away.

The controversial kings, who did not wear their crowns, prostrated for Oba Adetunji one after the other.

Those who came to the palace included Balogun, Owolabi Olakulehin; Osi Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; Asipa Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole; Ekarun Olubadan, Amidu Ajibade; and Ekarun Balogun, Kola Adegbola.

Other chiefs at the palace for the celebration included the Iyalode of Ibadanland, High Chief Theresa Oyekanmi; Agbaakin Olubadan, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi; and Mogajis and Baales from all the 11 Local Government Councils in Ibadanland.

Ajibade who spoke on behalf of others, congratulated Oba Adetunji on his birthday, saying the Olubadan had made history for himself and Ibadanland.

He said Ibadan was one under the leadership of the Olubadan and they all were his high chiefs and were proud to be associated with him.

The Balogun of Ibadanland, Olakulehin then led the Chiefs on Balogun line in the traditional knock on the door requested Kabiyesi to approve the promotion of the chiefs in the Balogun line.

After he got the consent of Oba Adetunji, he paid, on behalf of the chiefs, the mandatory sum of N200,000 to the Olubadan.

The Olubadan thanked and invited them to the promotion exercise of chiefs in Iyalode line, which is expected to start on Friday.