ASUU, LAUTECH says members not on strike 

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) chapter, said lecturers in the university are not on strike, contrary to some online publications.

The ASUU Chairman in the university, Prof. Babatunde Lawal and the Secretary, Toyin Abegunrin, made the clarifications in a statement Monday in Ogbomoso.

The union leaders described the news as total falsehood and should be disregarded by stakeholders.

According to them, members of the union are carrying out teaching, research and community service as expected of them.

The ASUU leaders said that though, there are issues bothering on the welfare of their members, adding that the union has taken it up with the management.

Lawal and Abegunrin said they had already tabled the issue before the school management for urgent resultion on the unpaid arrears of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) and unpaid promotion arrears, among others.

They said that the union would follow up on the issues that bother on the welfare of members, urging the public to disregard such false publication.