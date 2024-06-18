Aston Villa work on Iheanacho signing

Aston Villa are keeping close tabs on Kelechi Iheanacho’s situation as he prepares to leave Leicester City this summer, sources have told Football Insider.

The Nigeria international is still on Villa’s radar after Football Insider revealed last month Monchi has held talks with his representatives about a potential move to Villa Park.

The Villa chief met with the Nigerian international’s representatives in Greece before the club’s Europa League second leg against Olympiakos on May 9.

Iheanacho, 27, is expected to leave Leicester on a free after he has rejected multiple offers to extend his current deal before it expires at the end of this month.

Villa are in the market for a new forward to replace Jhon Duran, 20, as Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign him this summer.

Football Insider revealed on June 16 the Colombia international has reached an “agreement in principle” over personal terms ahead of his anticipated move to Stamford Bridge.

Iheanacho endured a frustrating season at Leicester after he decided to remain at the club last summer to help them earn promotion.

While that goal has been achieved, the Nigerian saw his minutes in the side significantly reduced across the second half of the campaign.

The forward registered just six goals in 26 appearances after many believed he would be among the top scorers in the Championship.

Also Read:

That hasn’t prevented Villa from registering their interest in a potential deal to land Iheanacho on a free transfer ahead of his deal expiring later this month.

Unai Emery’s side are looking to be smart in the transfer window as they are believed to be close to the profit and sustainability limit after announcing losses of £119 million in their latest 2022-23 accounts.

The West Midlands giants have already agreed to sign Ross Barkley on a free transfer from Luton Town after Football Insider revealed on May 25 a “full agreement” was in place to take him to Villa Park.

But exits are also expected to take place this summer after Football Insider revealed on June 7 Villa must raise £60 million in player sales after their PSR proposal was rejected by their fellow Premier League clubs.