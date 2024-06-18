GPP launches innovative Ecoline web printing machine to curb capital flight

Global Plus Publishing, a leading printing company in Nigeria, has declared its readiness to address capital flight with its latest technological acquisition, the Ecoline Manugraph Web Printing Machine.

Its Managing Director, Pastor Folasade Imoagene, disclosed this during the machine’s unveiling over the weekend.

She said at the unveiling at the organisation’s corporate headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos State that it was a strategic move to boost the company’s printing capabilities and reduce the need for publishers to seek printing services abroad.

Speaking further, Imoagene underscored the significance of the new printing machine in enhancing GPP’s service delivery to its clientele.

She highlighted that introducing the Ecoline Manugraph Web Printing Machine signifies a new chapter for the organisation, marking a substantial advancement in their operational capacities and positioning within and outside Nigeria.

She emphasised GPP’s commitment to offering top-notch services to its customers, citing the thorough proofreading process as a unique value proposition.

She expressed pride in GPP’s reputation as a provider of innovative solutions in the printing industry, reaffirming its dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

By investing in cutting-edge technology like the Ecoline Manugraph Web Printing Machine, GPP has boosted its operational efficiency and contributes to the local economy by retaining printing jobs within the country.

Imoagene’s vision for GPP aligns with leveraging innovation to drive growth, quality, and customer value while keeping pace with global printing standards.

In her remarks, Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GPP, commended the Management and staff’s shared commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the printing industry in Nigeria.

Kudehinbu further acknowledged Global Plus Publishing’s resilience in the face of economic challenges, saying: “This underscores the company’s dedication to standing out as a stronghold in the sector.

“We are celebrating a significant milestone in our journey as the foremost and preferred printing press and the capacity expansion we have experienced with additional web press is a major leap forward.

“We are committed to contributing to the growth of the printing industry in Nigeria, we want to make Nigeria, a pride of the nations of the world.

“And we believe that we will be able to do that.

“And so working together with all of you, I believe that we will have more launches, more ribbon cuttings, and more milestones that will be celebrated.”

The Managing Director/CEO of the Bank of Industry, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, through his representative, Richard Imonije, commended GPP’s pursuit of excellence and quality content delivery.

The assurance of continued support from the Bank of Industry reinforces the notion that collaboration between financial institutions and businesses like GPP can lead to mutual growth and success.

Olusi noted that the support extended to GPP by BoI serves as a testament to the value and potential they see in its operations.

He also recognised GPP’s contribution to the industry, saying it echoes the importance of investing in organisations that not only excel in their field, but also drive positive impact within the local economy.

Yemisi Edun, the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, in her goodwill message, praised GPP for its vision, innovation, and job creation efforts.

Edun’s words of encouragement underscored the belief that by supporting initiatives like GPP, the potential for economic growth and prosperity in Nigeria can be fully realised.

Babajide Salako of the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria expressed pride in witnessing the embrace of innovation and sustainability within the industry, acknowledging GPP’s installation of the Ecoline Manugraph Web Printing Machine as a demonstration of commitment to excellence highlights the importance of leveraging technology to enhance efficiency, quality, and productivity in printing operations.

While conducting the guests on a tour of the newly acquired web machine, Ravindra Chauhan, General Manager Operations, said: “It boasts of advanced features, including variable numbering and barcode capabilities, enabling us to expand our printing services beyond high-quality book printing to include specialised security printing applications, such as examination materials, ballot papers, and other sensitive documents that require precise and secure printing solutions.”

Chauhan added that more information about the functionality of the machine is available on the website: www.globalpluspublishing.com.

Overall, the collective support and recognition from key stakeholders underscore the importance of collaboration, innovation, and dedication to excellence in driving the printing industry forward in Nigeria.

Global Plus Publishing’s strategic investments in advanced technology and commitment to delivering top-notch services position the company as a trailblazer, setting a high standard for others.