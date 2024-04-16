Association condemns mob action against alleged LGBT group leader

The leader of the Landlords Association in Bwari community, Malam Ahmed Audu, has condemned the attack on the home of an alleged Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual (LGBT) group leader, (name withheld) in Bwari.

Audu told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Bwari, Abuja, that he was not in support of LGBT.

He added however that the mob action was also not the best.

He said that some irate mob attacked and set ablaze the home of the LGBT leader in Bwari, FCT.

Audu described their action as unacceptable and against the law, just as LGBT was also against the law.

According to Audu, the mob, who are members of the community, accused the alleged leader of leading an unholy group of homosexuals into their community.

Also Read:

”We gather that news has filtered into the community that he has been hiding in the community after fleeing from a gay party in Warri, Delta, in August 2023.

”Upon unveiling the identity of the accused, the irate mob resorted to taking laws into their hands to flush him out of the community.

”The mob accused him of corrupting the psyche of their children to believe there is nothing wrong with gay and lesbianism,” he said.

Audu said that Nigeria’s anti-gay law of 2014 signed by President Goodluck Jonathan, stipulates a 14-year prison term for anyone involved in same sex relationship or marriage.

He advised the youth to allow the law to take its course rather than take the laws into their hands.

”We all know that popular tradition, religion and law in Nigeria are against homosexual, the law does not equally support jungle justice,” he said.

Audu called on the government at all levels and community leaders to protect the children of the fleeing alleged LGBT leader and his partner.

He said that the association was working with community leaders in Bwari to ensure that the situation was under control, adding that they had reported the matter to the appropriate authority.