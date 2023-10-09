Assembly applauds police for nabbing suspected killers of Senator’s aide

Juliana Francis

The Lagos State Police Command has been applauded by the Lagos State House of Assembly for uncovering the suspected killers of Sani Olaniyi, a senior aide to Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola.

The Command, under the watch of Commissioner of Police Idowu Owohunwa, received the commendation on Monday.

The commendation was offered by the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

According to the Speaker, he and the House commended Owohunwa and the entire Command for their manifestation of “competence, zeal, commitment and dedication to service”.

The spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who revealed this, said: “The speaker hinged the commendation on the recent arrest of the suspected killers of Mr Sani Olaniyi, a senior aide to Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, who was murdered by a notorious gang of armed robbers on Saturday, August 5, 2023, amongst other recent achievements.

“Rt. Hon. Obasa who conveyed his commendation in a letter signed by the Clerk of the House, O.B Onafeko, further expressed his confidence in the Lagos State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Owohunwa, to continue to ‘discharge its duties creditably well.”

Owohunwa, while appreciating the vote of confidence reposed in him, noted that the commendation has no doubt reinvigorated the morale of officers and men of the Command.

The CP equally assured the Speaker, the House and Lagosians in general of the unwavering commitment of the Command under his watch towards ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to Lagos State on a sustainable basis.