Police neutralise 67 kidnappers, rescue 29 victims in Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State Monday confirmed that security operatives have killed 60 suspected kidnappers and rescued 29 victims in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state.

Mohammed stated this during a sympathy visit to the Lere community recently attacked by bandits.

He said the feat was achieved through collaborative efforts between the Police, vigilante and hunters.

“I come to congratulate you and to thank you on behalf of the government and the people of Bauchi State, and to say that what you have done, shown chivalry, character, perseverance and community engagement.

“I want to also thank the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies for ensuring the rule of engagement in this exercise for stamping an authority over it and I will continue to give you support,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Petrol tanker explosion injures six in Lafia

Wizkid’s mother for burial in Lagos

Canada, Osun Government strengthen economic collaboration

The Governor said that insecurity was becoming worrisome in the state, and reiterated his administration’s commitment to protect lives and property in the state.

Mohammed also donated 30 motorcycles and N10 million to security outfits in the area.

Also, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Awwal Muhammad, said the Command would enhance synergy with sister security agencies towards ensuring a crime-free society.

He said that security operatives succeeded in neutralising the bandits and rescued some victims, assuring that the remaining kidnapped victims would be rescued.

Also speaking, Alhaji Jamilu Bawa, the Ward Head of Lere community, lauded the gesture, adding the vigilante would flush out kidnappers and other miscreants in the area. (NA