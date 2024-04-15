Assault: Ogun FA bans culprits for two years

The Ogun State Football Association has imposed a two-year ban on the two persons involved in an assault against match officials at MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the FA Chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi, on Sunday in Abeokuta.

The culprits, who were said to have masked as fans of the club, are: Jamiu Makinde, popularly known as JAMAK, and Ajani Opadiran, popularly known as Gbeke.

The football association condemned, in strong terms, the show of shame witnessed at the venue at the end of the game, describing it as barbaric, irresponsible and uncalled for.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigeria National League match between Gateway United Football Club and Ikorodu City from Lagos ended 0-0.

Majekodunmi said: “Opadiran threw caution to the wind and assaulted the centre referee, while Makinde also joined the dastardly act, bringing the game into disrepute.

“It took the intervention of the security operatives provided by the Ogun State Football Association to tame the miscreants and avoid casualties.”

He further stated that investigations had been conducted, while findings revealed that Gbeke led the attack in company with his partner.

The FA chairman added that he (Gbeke) has been arrested while Makinde was currently at large.

He, therefore, said that the duo had been banned from entering match venues across the state for the next two years.

“A comprehensive report will also be submitted to the police headquarters, explaining why they are threats at sport venues,” he said.

Majekodunmi warned football teams in the state not to associate themselves with either of them for the duration of the ban.