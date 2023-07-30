Ashura Procession: Islamic Movement demands unconditional release of arrested members

828 828

The Islamic Movement has demanded the release of its members who were arrested and detained by security operatives while on Ashura Procession on Friday in Abuja.

The call was made on behalf of the Islamic Movement by Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara in a statement on Saturday.

Sheikh Ibrahim Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky is the leader of the Islamic Movement.

Mainasara said while on procession, a joint task force of the military and police attacked the Ashura procession in Abuja.

He said: “Two people sustained fractures in their legs as a result of the gunshot, one person was also shot on his head, while others suffered from teargas, and many mourners and passersby were arrested.

“Ashura mourning and procession are being conducted globally to mark the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

“Ashura is a day of commemoration in Islam and is being commemorated to mourn the killing of Imam Hussain (AS), who was beheaded at Karbala (in present-day Iraq) in 61 AH, equivalent to 680 CE.”

Mainasara said in Nigeria, the Ashura procession was conducted in Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Jos, Bauchi, Gombe, Maiduguri and Potiskum among others and it all ended peacefully.

He added: “In Abuja, the procession started at Aminu Kano Crescent by Banex Plaza and ended at Kashim Ibrahim Way by Wuse Market.

“The Ashura mourners conducted the procession chanting slogans, mentioning Imam Hussain (AS) and the tragedy of Karbala, while at the same time distributing a press release, which explains why they were on the street.

“At the point of closing, security agents, including the guards brigade and police, arrived at the scene and opened fire with live ammunition against the Ashura mourners.

“The police also shoot tear gas canisters, which make the whole place smoky and unbearable to mourners and passersby.

“Up to this moment, police are still detaining many Ashura mourners in unknown detention centres in Abuja.

“It is pertinent to state that Ashura is a world-renowned religious practice and the regime has no right or power to stop us from practising our religion.

“In view of the foregoing, we are demanding the unconditional release of all those arrested.

“Moreover, we hold not only the Inspector-General of Police but also the Tinubu and Shettima regime responsible for this attack.”