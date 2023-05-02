Asaba to host 2023 NWFL Super Six competition

The Nigeria Women Football League on Monday announced Asaba in Delta State as the host city for the 2022/2023 NWFL Premiership Super Six competition.

Modupe Shabi, NWFL’s Chief Operating Officer, disclosed the development on Monday in a statement she issued.

Shabi said the competition is billed for May 5 to 12, 2023, with six clubs taking part.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Delta Queens, Rivers Angels, Bayelsa Queens, Confluence Queens, Robo Queens and Edo Queens will participate in the competition.

The teams are expected to arrive on Friday for the draw and pre-match meetings, while the matches will begin on Saturday.

Shabi said: “The round-robin competition will see each club meeting every other participant.

“The Super Six champions will represent the country at the 2023 WAFU B Women’s Champions League qualifiers in August when they will be eyeing a spot in the finals.”

Meanwhile, Bayelsa Queens are the competition’s defending champions.