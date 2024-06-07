Army neutralises 202 terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, arrests 437 others

In a disturbing but remarkable feat,Troops fighting in theatres of operation to rid the nation of criminal elements, in the first one week of June have neutralized 202 terrorists, bandits and kidnappers and arrested 437 persons.

This is just as troops rescued 209 kidnapped victims and arrested 30 perpetrators of oil theft while crude oil criminals were denied the oil theft estimated at N718.1million (Seven hundred and eighteen million, one hundred and seventy one thousand naira).

It was learnt that Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 45 illegal refining sites, 55 storage tanks, 28 dugout pits, 15 boats, 7 cooking ovens, 7 vehicles, 8 mobile phones, 2 pumping machines, 2 baofeng radios, and one outboard engine. Troops recovered 707,200 litres of stolen crude oil, 149,700 litres of illegally refined AGO and 400 litres of DPK.

During the encounters, troops recovered 201 assorted weapons and 5,346 assorted ammunition comprising of 3 G3 rifles, 105 AK47 rifles, 4 AK49 rifles, 17 locally fabricated gun, 37 Dane guns, 9 pump action guns, one fabricated SMG, 2 double barrel guns,, 6 locally fabricated pistol, one damaged PKT, 4 grenades, one RPG bomb, and the sum of N74,702,320.00 amongst others.

Major General Edward Buba, Director, Defence Media Operations, who made this known on Friday noted that, “In the last one week, the military have been striking the terrorists enclaves with air attacks while the ground forces have exerted significant military power on areas in which the terrorists are hibernating.”

Also Read:

Giving details of the engagements, Gen Buba said, “In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 80 terrorists, arrested 56 suspects and rescued 60 kidnappers hostages.

“Troops recovered 2 G3 rifles, 61 AK47 rifles, 6 fabricated rifles, 21 Dane guns, 2 double barrel guns, one RPG bomb, tube, 4 grenades, one damaged PKT, 77 magazines, 2,064 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 375 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 888 rounds of 7.62 by 39mm ammo, 32 live cartridges, 4 bandoliers, 4 baofeng radios, 3 vehicles, 3 motorcycles, 5 mobile phones and the sum of N271,700.00 among others.

“Troops conducted meeting engagement with terrorists in Bama, Mafa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Konduga, Kaga, MMC, Kukawa and Monguno LGAs of Borno State as well as Geidam, Yunusari and Gujba LGAs of Yobe State.

“Between 28 and 31 May 2024, air component of Operation Hadin Kai in multiple passes conducted air interdictions at different BH/ISWAP/JAS terrorists locations in Kaforam, Doron Kirta and Garin Maloma around Lake Chad Basin and Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

“Following confirmatory ISR on terrorists, the locations were acquired and attacked with rockets and bombs. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with their structures and logistics destroyed.”

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralized 16 insurgents, arrested 72 violent extremists and rescued 29 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops conducted offensive operations and counter/anti kidnapping operations as well as foiled attack on locals in Qua’an Pan, Riyom, Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Bassa, Jos North and South LGAs of Plateau State as well as Jema’a, Zango Kataf and Sanga LGAs of Kaduna State

“Troops recovered 3 AK47 rifles, 5 fabricated rifles, one dane gun, 3 pump action guns, one fabricated SMG, one locally fabricated pistol, one pistol, 15 magazines, 539 rounds of 7.62mm special, 67 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 26 rounds of 9mm ammo, 62 live cartridges, 2 motorcycles and 4 mobile phones amongst others.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized 5 terrorists, arrested 13 violent extremists and rescued 18 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 3 AK49 rifles, one locally fabricated pistol, 146 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, 9 live cartridges, 4 bandoliers, one magazine and one laptop amongst others.

“On 28 May 2024, following reports, troops in separate operations raided a violent extremists hideout in Wukari and Ukum LGAs of Taraba and Benue States respectively.

“During the operations, troops made no contact with extremists. Troops further exploited the general area and recovered 3 AK49 rifles, one fabricated pistol, 112 rounds of 7.62mm special, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, 4 baofeng radios, one laptop amongst other items.

“Sequel to the earlier kidnap of a military officer, a Warrant Officer and 9 others, troops conducted search and rescue operations in Gwer West and Ogbadibo LGAs of Benue State. During the operations, troops rescued the personnel together with 4 other kidnapped hostages.

“On 31 May and 2 June 2024, troops in separate offensive operations intercepted and arrested 2 suspected violent extremists in Wukari and Gwer West LGAs of Taraba and Benue States respectively. Troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, one magazine, 34 rounds of 7.62mm special, 9 cartridges and 2 motorcycles.

“In the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 54 terrorists, arrested 131 terrorists and rescued 44 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 40 AK47 rifles, one AK49 rifle, 2 fabricated rifles, 4 dane guns, 2 single barrel guns, 346 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 134 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 12 magazines, 30 motorcycles and 8 mobile phones amongst others.

“Between 29 May and 4 June 2024, troops in separate offensive operations made contact with terrorists in Isa and Wamako LGAs of Sokoto State as well as Giwa and Zurmi LGAs of Kaduna and Zamfara States.

“Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 20 terrorists, arrested 35 suspects and rescued 4 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 14 AK47 rifles, one AK49 rifle, 4 dane guns, 2 single barrel guns, 115 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 102 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 8 magazines, 10 motorcycles and 5 mobile phones amongst others.

“On 30 May 2024, troops in counter/anti-kidnapping operation responded to a distress call on a kidnapping incident in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State. During the operations, troops rescued 17 kidnapped hostages.

“On 27 May and 1 June 2024, the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji acquired and attacked newly uncovered enclaves of terrorists kingpins Babaru’s and Bello Turji’s in Kankara and Isa LGAs of Katsina and Sokoto States respectively. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with their structures and logistics destroyed.

“Similarly, on 2 June 2024, air interdiction was conducted at the newly uncovered hideout of notorious terrorist kingpin Alhaji Iliya and his cohorts in Kankara LGA of Katsina State.

“The location was observed to be active with terrorists activities. Consequently, the target was acquired and attacked with rockets and cannons. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were eliminated and their structures destroyed.

“”Troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralized 17 terrorists, arrested 35 suspects and rescued 25 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, 4 fabricated rifles, 2 dane guns, 3 fabricated pistols, 22 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 142 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 20 rounds of 9mm ammo, one magazine, 5 motorcycles and 11 mobile phones amongst others.

“On 30 May 2024, troops on patrol responded to a distress call on activities of suspected violent extremists and kidnappers in Lokoja LGA of Kogi State. During the operations, troops rescued 2 kidnapped hostages and recovered a corpse suspected to be a driver to Dangote vehicle.

“Between 29 May and 2 June 2024, troops in separate operations conducted fighting patrols and raid operations in Yagba West LGA of Kogi State as well as Abaji and AMAC Area Councils of FCT Abuja respectively.

“During the operations, troops arrested 17 violent extremists/kidnappers informants and rescued 8 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 2 locally made pistols, 10 rounds of 9mm ammo, 2 motorcycles and 7 mobile phones amongst others.

“On 30 and 31 May 2024 respectively, the air component of Operation Whirl Punch conducted air interdictions on identified terrorist enclaves within Bula Forest in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State.

“The targets were acquired and engaged with rockets and bombs. Battle Damage Assessment and human feedback revealed that scores of terrorists were eliminated with their structures and logistics destroyed.

“In Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe apprehended 80 suspects for oil thefts and other violent extremists. Troops recovered 10 weapons and 189 assorted ammunition.

“On 28 and 29 May 2024, following reports, troops in separate operations raided violent extremist’s hideouts and arrested 26 suspected violent extremists and cultists in Ikpoba Okha and Itu LGAs of Edo and Akwa Ibom States respectively.

“During the operation, troops recovered s G3 rifle, 2 pump action guns, 2 dane guns, 2 G3 magazines, 115 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 74 live cartridges, 2 baofeng radios, 7 mobile phones and 3 cutlasses among others.

“On 31 May 2024, troops in separate operations responded to information on activities of suspected violent extremists/cultists in Etsako East and Owan West LGAs of Edo State as well as Uyo and Uruan LGAs of Akwa Ibom.

“Troops also conducted operations in Ughelli South LGA of Delta State. During the operations, troops arrested 15 suspected violent extremists and recovered 4 locally made pistol and one locally made revolver rifle.

“In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka neutralized 30 terrorists, arrested 50 violent extremists and rescued 30 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 6 AK47 rifles, 7 Dane guns, 4 pump action guns, 12 magazines, 115 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 28 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 129 rounds of 7.62 units 39mm, 45 live cartridges, 21 cartridges (expended), 11 motorcycles and 8 mobile phones amongst other.

“All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authorities.

“On 28 May 2024, following reports troops raided a suspected violent extremists/IPOB/ESN hideouts in Onitsha South LGA of Anambra State. During the operation, troops arrested 2 suspected IPOB members including two commanders.

“On 27 May 2024, following reports troops conducted ambush operation and made contact with violent extremists/IPOB/ESN in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

“Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 3 extremists and arrested one. Troops also recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 2 pump action guns, 4 magazines, 129 rounds of 7.62 units 39mm special ammo, 45 cartridges, one motorcycle and 3 mobile phones among others.

“On 1 and 3 June 2024, following reports troops in separate raid operations raided violent extremistst/IPOB/ESN members hideouts in Oguta and Obingwa LGAs of Imo and Abia States respectively.

“During the operations, troops recovered 2 pump action guns, 3 dane guns, 28 rounds of 7.62 units 54mm ammo and 21 expended cartridges amongst others.

‘On 31 May and 2 June 2024, troops in separate counter/anti kidnapping operations made contact with violent extremistst/IPOB/ESN members in Ohafia and Orsu LGAs of Abia and Imo States respectively.

“Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 3 extremists and arrested one suspect.”

Gen Buba further assured that, “The armed forces remain steadfast in executing its role to restore the safety and security of the citizens of this country. Troops are in a good place in winning the war.”