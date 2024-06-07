Kogi man electrocuted in Rivers

In a tragic incident that occurred on Wednesday, a young man identified simply as Austine was electrocuted while working in a wine bar in Rivers State.

It was gathered the victim who is an electrician hails from Kogi State and was fixing an electric fault at a popular wine Bar located Rumuekini Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state when he died in the process.

Staff members of the wine bar were reportedly thrown into panic immediately after the incident occurred.

However, management of the bar had reported the development to the Choba Police Division and officers drafted to the scene.

It was gathered that police retrieved the corpse of the deceased and carried out on the spot assessment of the scene.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said, “Yes, I can confirm the incident. Police officers from Choba Police have visited the scene for preliminary investigation and further investigation is still on. The corpse of the deceased has been deposited in mortuary.”