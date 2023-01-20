Army lists criteria for scholarship grant to children of late personnel

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has approved scholarship grant for children of personnel of the Nigerian Army who died in active service.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, made the development known on Thursday.

Nwachukwu said the scholarship was in line with the COAS’s philosophy of sustained welfare of personnel and their families.

The Chief of Administration (Army), Major General Wilson Ali, said during the verification of those who would benefit that the scheme was to enable them get the requisite education to become responsible citizens.

Ali added that the scholarship scheme would bring succour to the families and was a recognition of the sacrifices their parents made in the defence of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria.

He said: “The exercise, which commenced on January 17 and is ongoing, targets deceased personnel children in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

“It will cater for both existing and new applicants, who fall within the following categories: primary school, six to 12 years of age; secondary school, 12 tp 18 years of age; and tertiary institutions, 18 to 22 years of age.”

The applicants are required to provide handwritten application for sponsorship containing their names, admission letter, last report card and result, and confirmation letter from their schools.

Other requirements are birth certificate of the beneficiary, Death Certificate of the deceased personnel, Part 2 Orders Publication of death, Condolence Letter of deceased parent and Notification of Casualty Signal.

The applicants are further expected to get the Nigerian Army Application for sponsorship form duly completed by the last unit and Formation Headquarters of the deceased personnel.

Also required are four recent passport photographs of the applicant, passport photograph of the deceased personnel, account number and sort code, as well as telephone number of the surviving parent or administrator.