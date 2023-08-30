Army hands over rail track vandal, receiver of goods to NSCDC

Troops of the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, have arrested two suspects over alleged vandalism of railway tracks and causing damages that would cost N10 million to fix.

Deputy Commander, 2 Division Provost Group, Maj. Benjamin Gambo handed the suspects over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday in Ibadan.

He said troops of the division on patrol around the perimeter fence of the army barracks at Mokola, Ibadan intercepted a vandal while in the nefarious act.

“He confessed to be selling the vandalised items to traders at Gbagi Market, also in Ibadan and led troops to a female buyer of the items who was also arrested.

“The railway authority had been noticing the vandalism since 2021 and had estimated cost of damage at about N10 million,’’ Gambo said.

He assured the NSCDC of the cooperation and collaboration of the Nigerian Army to rid the society of crime and criminality.

Responding, the NSCDC Deputy Commandant in Oyo State, Mr Akingbade Ezekiel, who took delivery of the suspects assured that thorough investigation would be conducted and the suspects prosecuted.

Ezekiel said that the handing over of the suspects to the NSCDC resulted from existing synergy between the two security agencies and expressed appreciation of the Nigerian Army for the arrest.