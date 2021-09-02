Armed robbery suspect nabbed in Lagos

The Lagos State police command says it arrested a member of a notorious, dare-devil armed robbery gang in Bode Thomas area, Lagos State, at about 2220hrs of Wednesday September 1.

The suspect, Olawale Samsudeen, 27, was arrested when he and two other members of the criminal gang attempted to rob a victim in his provisions shop at Eric Moore Close, Off Eric Moore Road, Bode Thomas.

The victim, however, raised the alarm which attracted a police anti-crime patrol team on routine patrol in the area.

The patrol team raced to the scene and with the assistance of members of the public arrested the suspect while two others escaped with the gang’s operational motorcycle.

Items recovered from the arrested suspect included a locally-made pistol and three cartridges.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of an armed gang terrorising residents of Bode Thomas, Surulere and other parts of the state.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the case be transferred to the command’s Special Squad for further investigation.

The CP while commending the quick response of the patrol team of the division, enjoined members of the public to have confidence in the police by giving prompt and reliable information at all times.