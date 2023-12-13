Armed Forces will be funded despite limited resources – National Assembly

The Joint Senate and House of Representatives’ Committee on Defence has said the National Assembly would ensure that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are adequately funded to effectively and efficiently defend the country and protect the people.

However, the Joint Committee stated that this would be done based on available resources.

It also said the utilisation of funds allocated to the Armed Forces would be well scrutinised.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson, made this known on Wednesday during the 2024 Budget defence session held for the Federal Ministry of Defence.

Benson noted that the National Assembly has continued to make efforts towards ensuring adequate funding for the defence sector “in relation to available resources”.

He said this was because the parliament recognised the critical role of security to ensure overall growth and development of the country.

He said: “The 2024 budget is however unique and important, considering that it is the first for this administration.

“Moreover, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has indicated that he is committed to ensuring the peace and security of all Nigerians irrespective of location, social status, ethnicity or religion.

“This is exemplified by the large allocation to the defence and security sector in the 2024 Budget.

“We must therefore work collectively to deliver more on the goals of this administration to drastically reduce cases of insecurity across the country.”

The Chairman recalled that in the 9th Assembly, the House Committee on Defence carried out its legislative duties through periodic oversight and responsive lawmaking to enhance the operations of the defence sector.

Benson said: “For instance, we consistently and painstakingly carried out our regular oversight of all the agencies under our jurisdiction where we have made valuable observations and had robust and mutually benefiting interactions.

“Furthermore, we have used our law making powers to embark on enacting innovative legislations designed to strengthen the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the face of new and diverse security challenges.

“Only recently, Mr. President assented to the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria Bill aimed at facilitating the agency’s transition into a Military Industrial Complex by making it largely self-funding and giving it the powers to regulate local and international military businesses, thereby saving cost in military hardware procurement and providing jobs.

“It is my hope that this will strengthen this very important agency to provide the much-needed service for transforming the security architecture of our country especially at a time like this.”

The lawmaker added that several other relevant bills were at various stages in their legislative journey, adding: “This is our own constitutional responsibility and we have diligently discharged it for the smooth running of all agencies under our jurisdiction.”

Hon. Benson noted that the Committee was not unaware of the challenges faced by the Armed Forces in the prosecution of the various operations across the country.

He said: “Despite the challenges, including the recent unfortunate bombing at Tudun Biri in Kaduna State, we are delighted with the successes recorded so far, especially in the last 12 months.”

While saying that the robust achievements were proof of the level of professionalism often displayed by the military in the discharge of their duties, the chairman also “requests that the Armed Forces of Nigeria should continue to have sustained engagement with relevant stakeholders and the National Assembly,” adding that the lawmakers would also urge the defence ministry to effectively collaborate with sister security agencies “to ensure that all security threats are completely neutralised and Nigerians can live peacefully.”

“Let me conclude by reiterating this 10th House of Representatives’ continued resolve to ensure a peaceful, secure and prosperous country for all Nigerians.

“Therefore, as the Committee considers the 2024 budget proposal, please note that we will do our best to ensure that adequate funds are provided for the defence sector but within the limits of available resources.

“However, we shall thoroughly scrutinise every item on the budget proposal to ensure that they meet the needs of the Armed Forces in the performance of their constitutional duties.

“Furthermore, the Committee will follow every allocation made to all agencies to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of taxpayers’ money.

“Evidently, the outcome of this exercise will significantly determine the Committee’s decision in appropriating funds to your agency in the 2024 budget.”

Meanwhile, the House Committee grilled the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Defence Intelligence Agency, Major General E. A. P Undiandenye; and other heads of defence institutions in separate sessions on the budgetary estimates they proposed in the 2024 Appropriation Bill.