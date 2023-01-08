Armed Forces Remembrance: Don’t grieve over departed heroes with separatist agitations – Gov. Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has cautioned parents against allowing their children get involved in separatist activities and other vices threatening the unity of the country.

The Governor said such acts demean the sacrifices and labours of past heroes who laid their lives for the sake of the Country.

He spoke during an interdenominational Church service in commemoration of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance week.

The event was held Sunday at the St. Stephen’s Military Church, Nkwegu cantonement, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

Governor Umahi, represented by his deputy, Barr Eric Kelechi Igwe maintained that the best way to secure the country is for all and sundries to have good relationship with the military.

He Commended the Nigerian Army for their doggedness and dedication in the face of challenging circumstances, describing them as the best defence formation in Africa.

While soliciting support for the families of the fallen heroes, the Governor stated that the State government has kept faith with the commitment to honour our heroes past by integrating their widows and families in its various empowerment and welfare schemes.

Umahi said: “The present Administration in the State, from its inception in 2015 has taken it upon itself to honour our heroes past by ensuring that their families are not left to wallow in desperation and confusion.

“When we are planning for the widows that abound in the State, we have not failed to integrate the widows of these heroes who have laboured for the State and Nigeria, irrespective of where they are from.

“One of the things you’ll do which will hurt the souls of these heroes past is to allow your sons or daughters to engage in taking of narcotics, and to engage in any of these separatist groups that promote insecurity in the land.”

The Cantonement Commander, Lieutenant Commander, Sunday Atomode in a remark, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the welfare of soldiers into consideration. He admonished Nigerians to continue to venerate the sacrifices of the past and living heroes by promoting peace, unity and oneness of the country.

“For the military to continue to sacrifice for the good of the nation, there is a clarion call for all and sundries to collectively support the welfare of the Nigerian army and the families of those who are gone in defense of our common heritage.” Atomode added.

In a sermon, titled ” The Power of God’s presence”, the preacher, Rev. Moses Emmanuel, harped on the need for the government, colleagues and good spirited individuals to show care and concern for the families of the fallen heroes, maintaining that every one shall stand judgement before God in accordance with his or her deeds.

He emphasized that only God’s presence can make Nigeria grow from strength to strength; from glory to glory.

The event which was massively attended by government officials, members of the Nigerian Legion, Army officers and their wives was capped with prayers for the nation, the military and political leaders of the country.