Argentina 2023: Bosso takes positives from Flying Eagles draw with Colombia

Fit-fighting Nigeria battled to a 3-3 draw with Colombia in Tuesday’s pre-FIFA U20 World Cup friendly match at the Estadio 20 October in Tristán Suárez, Buenos Aires.

Colombia went ahead in the tie after 26 minutes when central defender Abel Ogwuche put the ball past his own goalkeeper, Chijioke Aniagboso.

The seven-time African champions levelled up in the 44th minute when winger Jude Sunday fired a scorching shot from outside the box, but the South Americans were soon back in the lead before half-time after they converted from the penalty spot.

The Colombians, who play in Group C of the tournament against African champions Senegal, Japan and Israel, increased the tally in the 73rd minute to leave the Flying Eagles panting.

But winger Ibrahim Mohammed pulled one back just four minutes later and Emmanuel Umeh, one of the scorers in the 3-2 defeat of Argentine second division team, Almirante Brown, on Friday evening, evened things up in the 89th minute.

Head Coach Isah Ladan Bosso was full of warm words for the leadership of Nigeria Football Federation for organising the friendly with Colombia.

Bosso said: “We thank the NFF leadership for organising such a good test for the team.

“I am happy with the result.

“This will bolster the team mentally and psychologically for the World Cup starting in a few days.

“The match has provided us with a stiff test and has also strengthened us for the big task ahead.

“We are focused on the big challenge ahead, which is to put up a creditable performance that will match the pedigree of our country at this championship.

“Our ultimate target is to have a good campaign and with this result, we will be very ready for our first match against the Dominican Republic on Sunday.”

The match against Colombia drew the curtain on the Flying Eagles’ activities in Buenos Aires.

They will fly into Mendoza on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their first game against the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Their second match, against Italy on Wednesday next week, will also take place in Mendoza.